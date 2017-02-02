BRIEF-Biotime says enters debt and note purchase agreement
* Biotime says on June 15, co entered debt and note purchase agreement, share purchase and transfer agreement with HBL-Hadasit Bio-Holdings
Feb 2 Biotec Pharmacon ASA :
* Q4 revenue 18.2 million Norwegian crowns ($2.2 million)versus 13.1 million crowns year ago
* Q4 EBITDA loss 8.1 million crowns versus loss nok 7.1 million year ago
* Operational targets for 2017 are to finalize UK reimbursement, drive commercial sales for Woulgan, expand business opportunities within consumer and animal health segment Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 8.2034 Norwegian crowns) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Biotime Inc files for possible resale of up to 4.92 million shares of co's common stock, no par value per share, by selling shareholders - sec filing Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* ADMA Biologics Inc files for resale of 6.04 million shares of co's common stock by the selling shareholders Source text: (http://bit.ly/2twQ4Bo) Further company coverage: