Feb 2 Dnb Asa
* Capital build-up completed one year ahead of schedule
* q4 net profit nok 5.4 billion (reuters poll nok 4.22
billion)
* proposes 2016 dividend of nok 5.70 per share (Reuters poll
nok 5.32 per share)
* long-term target is to distribute more than 50 per cent of
profits as dividends to its shareholders. Group is planning a
share buy-back programme to be implemented in course of 2017
* The Group aspires to have a cost/income ratio below 40 per
cent towards 2018 and a dividend payout ratio of more than 50
per cent from 2017
* q4 pretax profit before impairments nok 7.4 billion
(reuters poll nok 7.54 billion)
* As we have now reached our capital target, our most
important financial tasks in period ahead will be to increase
our return on equity and provide a robust dividend payout ratio
* q4 loan losses nok 1.75 billion (reuters poll loss nok
1.98 billion)
* says the principal target is still to achieve a return on
equity above 12 per cent towards 2019
* volume-weighted spreads are anticipated to widen somewhat
in 2017, while lending volumes are expected to be stable in 2017
and 2018
* says total impairment losses for the period 2016 to 2018
are estimated to be up to nok 18 billion, with the highest
impairment losses during the first part of the period
* long-term funding costs are expected to decrease somewhat
from 2016 to 2017
Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage:
(Reporting By Terje Solsvik)