Feb 2 Dnb Asa

* Capital build-up completed one year ahead of schedule

* q4 net profit nok 5.4 billion (reuters poll nok 4.22 billion)

* proposes 2016 dividend of nok 5.70 per share (Reuters poll nok 5.32 per share)

* long-term target is to distribute more than 50 per cent of profits as dividends to its shareholders. Group is planning a share buy-back programme to be implemented in course of 2017

* The Group aspires to have a cost/income ratio below 40 per cent towards 2018 and a dividend payout ratio of more than 50 per cent from 2017

* q4 pretax profit before impairments nok 7.4 billion (reuters poll nok 7.54 billion)

* As we have now reached our capital target, our most important financial tasks in period ahead will be to increase our return on equity and provide a robust dividend payout ratio

* q4 loan losses nok 1.75 billion (reuters poll loss nok 1.98 billion)

* says the principal target is still to achieve a return on equity above 12 per cent towards 2019

* volume-weighted spreads are anticipated to widen somewhat in 2017, while lending volumes are expected to be stable in 2017 and 2018

* says total impairment losses for the period 2016 to 2018 are estimated to be up to nok 18 billion, with the highest impairment losses during the first part of the period

* long-term funding costs are expected to decrease somewhat from 2016 to 2017 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reporting By Terje Solsvik)