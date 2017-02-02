Czech Social Democrats pledge to cut tax for workers, tighten control of big business
* Social Democrats promise tax cuts for workers, other incentives
Feb 2 Godrej Properties Ltd
* Godrej Properties Ltd - dec quarter consol net profit 772.6 million rupees
* Godrej Properties Ltd - dec quarter consol total income from operations 5.18 billion rupees
* Godrej Properties Ltd -consol net profit in dec quarter last year was 270.6 million rupees as per Ind-AS; consol total income from operations was 2.47 billion rupees Source text - (bit.ly/2kjK2QZ) Further company coverage:
* Social Democrats promise tax cuts for workers, other incentives
SHANGHAI/BEIJING, June 17 Chinese prosecutors have filed new lawsuits against employees of two firms connected to fugitive Guo Wengui, the official Xinhua news agency said on Saturday, as Beijing continues to turn up the legal pressure on the New York-based tycoon at the centre of a political feud with the ruling Communist Party.
PARIS, June 17 China Aircraft Leasing Group Holdings (CALC) is among the inaugural customers for a larger new version of Boeing's 737 jetliner, two industry sources said on Saturday.