Feb 2 Godrej Properties Ltd :
* says Adi Godrej, chairman, will step down from position of
director with effect from April 01, 2017
* says Adi Godrej move away from active participation in day
to day functioning of company
* says re-designated Pirojsha Godrej as executive chairman
of board with effect from April 01, 2017
* says Adi Godrej will, however, continue to provide high
level support in the capacity of chairman emeritus.
* says re-designated Mohit Malhotra, as managing director &
chief executive officer of company with effect from April 01,
2017
Source text:(bit.ly/2kYHeYT)
Further company coverage:
(Bengaluru newsroom)