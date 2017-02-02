Feb 2 Compass Group Plc

* Agm and trading update

* Organic revenue for first three months to 31 December 2016 grew by 2.8 pct

* Continue to see strong levels of new business wins and good retention rates

* Like for like revenues increased

* Operating margin moved forward slightly

Our outlook for 2017 remains positive and unchanged