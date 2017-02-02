Feb 2 Wereldhave Belgium Comm VA :
* For 2016, Wereldhave Belgium posts a profit of 66.2
million euros ($71.4 million) versus 49.4 million euros in 2015
* Dividend proposal 5.10 euros gross - 3.57 euros net versus
4.90 euros gross - 3.577 euros net in 2015
* 2016 net asset value per share, before profit distribution
and dividend payment, amounts to 86.41 euros versus 81.76 euros
in 2015
* The 'like-for-like' rental growth in 2016 amounts to 4.5
pct (shopping centers: 4.9 pct; offices: 2.7 pct) and the EPRA
occupancy rate to 95.8 pct versus 94.6 pct in 2015
* Foresees a stable direct result per share in 2017
