Feb 2 Wereldhave Belgium Comm VA :

* For 2016, Wereldhave Belgium posts a profit of 66.2 million euros ($71.4 million) versus 49.4 million euros in 2015

* Dividend proposal 5.10 euros gross - 3.57 euros net versus 4.90 euros gross - 3.577 euros net in 2015

* 2016 net asset value per share, before profit distribution and dividend payment, amounts to 86.41 euros versus 81.76 euros in 2015

* The 'like-for-like' rental growth in 2016 amounts to 4.5 pct (shopping centers: 4.9 pct; offices: 2.7 pct) and the EPRA occupancy rate to 95.8 pct versus 94.6 pct in 2015

* Foresees a stable direct result per share in 2017