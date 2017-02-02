Feb 2 Cranswick Plc :

* Trading statement

* Trading during Q3 of financial year was in line with board's expectations.

* Total and underlying revenue was well ahead of prior year, underpinned by strong volume growth and supported, as anticipated, by a robust performance over key christmas trading period

* Export sales continued to grow strongly, with far east revenues well ahead of same quarter last year

* Input costs rose further during period, but efficiency improvements, internal pig production and constructive pricing discussions with customers helped partially mitigate impact

* Board is confident in both prospects for remainder of current financial year and continued long term success and development of business. Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +91 80 6749 1136)