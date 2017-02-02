Feb 2 MPC Muenchmeyer Petersen Capital AG
:
* FY revenue rose by 13 pct to 53.8 million euros ($57.99
million)
* FY growth of earnings before tax (EBT) by 38 pct to 15.7
million euros
* 1.0 billion euros in new assets contracted in 2016
* Assets under management (AUM) of MPC Capital Group as at
Dec. 31 totalled 5.1 billion euros (Dec. 31, 2015: 5.5 billion
euros)
* Expects to continue on its path in 2017 with a revenue
growth of at least 10 pct and a disproportional increase in
pre-tax result (EBT)
Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage:
($1 = 0.9278 euros)
(Gdynia Newsroom)