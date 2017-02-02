Feb 2 3I Infrastructure Plc :
* Performance update
* Company is on track to deliver its target dividend of 7.55
pence per share for FY 2017.
* Following completion of Infinis acquisition, company has
invested all of proceeds from its capital raise in June 2016
* At Dec. 31 2016, company held 54 mln stg in cash and RCF
was 140 mln stg drawn including 30 mln stg for letters of
credit, leaving an undrawn balance of 160 mln stg
* Company has ability to seek to increase facility by up to
a further 200 mln stg.
