BRIEF-Biotime says enters debt and note purchase agreement
* Biotime says on June 15, co entered debt and note purchase agreement, share purchase and transfer agreement with HBL-Hadasit Bio-Holdings
Feb 2 Vexim SA :
* Strengthens its intellectual property protection for the Spinejack in Asia
* About to initiate process of registration of its products in China
* About to initiate, with a Chinese laboratory, first biological and mechanical qualifying tests required for registration of its products by China Food and Drug Administration (CFDA) Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Biotime Inc files for possible resale of up to 4.92 million shares of co's common stock, no par value per share, by selling shareholders - sec filing Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* ADMA Biologics Inc files for resale of 6.04 million shares of co's common stock by the selling shareholders Source text: (http://bit.ly/2twQ4Bo) Further company coverage: