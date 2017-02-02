BRIEF-Biotime says enters debt and note purchase agreement
* Biotime says on June 15, co entered debt and note purchase agreement, share purchase and transfer agreement with HBL-Hadasit Bio-Holdings
Feb 2 Dr. Lal Pathlabs Ltd
* Dr. Lal Pathlabs Ltd says have declared an interim dividend of Rs. 1.30 per equity share Source text - (Dr. Lal PathLabs Ltd has informed BSE that the Board of Directors of the Company at its meeting held on February 02, 2017, inter alia, have declared an interim dividend of Rs. 1.30 per equity share (@ 13 % on a face value of Rs. 10/- per share) for the Financial Year 2016-17.)
* Biotime Inc files for possible resale of up to 4.92 million shares of co's common stock, no par value per share, by selling shareholders - sec filing
* ADMA Biologics Inc files for resale of 6.04 million shares of co's common stock by the selling shareholders