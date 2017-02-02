BRIEF-Monnet Ispat and Energy says it has not filed for bankruptcy
* Says reference of co in article is with reference to Gupta Coal which has filed for bankruptcy
Feb 2 EnPro Industries Inc :
* EnPro Industries announces court approval of settlement regarding Canadian Asbestos claims
* EnPro Industries Inc - as contemplated by comprehensive settlement, GST and COLTEC have filed a modified joint plan of reorganization with bankruptcy court
* EnPro industries-agreement further provides it is not binding on any of EnPro parties unless and until effective date of joint plan shall have occurred
* EnPro Industries Inc - order approving settlement with workers' compensation boards for 10 canadian provinces to resolve current, future asbestos claims
* RBI list also names Jaypee Infratech, Bhushan Power, Monnet
LUXEMBOURG, June 16 European Union finance ministers agreed on Friday on rules setting the order in which bank creditors would be hit in case of wind-downs, in a bid to accelerate the build-up of banks' capital buffers to reduce the chances of public-funded bailouts.