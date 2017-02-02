BRIEF-Biotime says enters debt and note purchase agreement
* Biotime says on June 15, co entered debt and note purchase agreement, share purchase and transfer agreement with HBL-Hadasit Bio-Holdings
Feb 2 Strides Shasun Ltd
* Strides Shasun Ltd says Strides Shasun receives USFDA tentative approval for fingolimod capsules
* Strides Shasun Ltd says product can be launched on generic market formation expected in feb 2019 with potential 180 day exclusivity
* Biotime Inc files for possible resale of up to 4.92 million shares of co's common stock, no par value per share, by selling shareholders - sec filing
* ADMA Biologics Inc files for resale of 6.04 million shares of co's common stock by the selling shareholders