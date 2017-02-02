Feb 2 Canadian Natural Resources Ltd -
* December 2016 production averaging approximately 184,000
bbl/d of synthetic crude oil for horizon oil sands
* Average production in q4 of 2016 reached about 178,000
bbl/d of SCO, at high end of previously issued guidance
* Horizon continues to perform above expected design rates,
with January 2017 production averaging approximately 195,000
bbl/d of SCO
* Lowering its 2017 SCO operating cost guidance by $2.00/bbl
to $24.00/bbl to $27.00/bbl, including planned downtime for
maintenance
* Horizon phase 3 expansion, targeted to add 80,000 bbl/d of
SCO production is on schedule, on budget for commissioning in q4
2017
