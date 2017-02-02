Feb 2 Glenmark Pharmaceuticals Ltd

* Glenmark Pharmaceuticals Ltd - dec-quarter consol net profit 4.77 billion rupees

* Glenmark Pharmaceuticals Ltd - dec-quarter consol net sales 24.63 billion rupees

* Glenmark Pharmaceuticals Ltd says overall growth for the organization has been bolstered due to the strong performance by US formulation business.

* Glenmark Pharmaceuticals Ltd - consol net profit in dec quarter last year was 1.96 billion rupees as per Ind-AS; consol net sales was 17.46 billion rupees

* Glenmark Pharmaceuticals Ltd consensus forecast for dec-quarter consol profit was 3.33 billion rupees Source text - (bit.ly/2ktiQBS) Further company coverage: