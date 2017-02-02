BRIEF-Biotime says enters debt and note purchase agreement
* Biotime says on June 15, co entered debt and note purchase agreement, share purchase and transfer agreement with HBL-Hadasit Bio-Holdings
Feb 2 Glenmark Pharmaceuticals Ltd
* Glenmark Pharmaceuticals Ltd - dec-quarter consol net profit 4.77 billion rupees
* Glenmark Pharmaceuticals Ltd - dec-quarter consol net sales 24.63 billion rupees
* Glenmark Pharmaceuticals Ltd says overall growth for the organization has been bolstered due to the strong performance by US formulation business.
* Glenmark Pharmaceuticals Ltd - consol net profit in dec quarter last year was 1.96 billion rupees as per Ind-AS; consol net sales was 17.46 billion rupees
* Glenmark Pharmaceuticals Ltd consensus forecast for dec-quarter consol profit was 3.33 billion rupees Source text - (bit.ly/2ktiQBS) Further company coverage:
* Biotime Inc files for possible resale of up to 4.92 million shares of co's common stock, no par value per share, by selling shareholders - sec filing Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* ADMA Biologics Inc files for resale of 6.04 million shares of co's common stock by the selling shareholders Source text: (http://bit.ly/2twQ4Bo) Further company coverage: