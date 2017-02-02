Feb 2 Oxley Holdings Ltd
* Acquisition of interest in Pindan Capital Berry Pty Ltd
* Through Pindan Capital Berry secured a land sub-division
development known as Huntingdale Park
* Entered into a project development investment agreement to
acquire a 25.5% direct interest in PC Berry for an investment of
AUD3.8 million
* For purpose of funding acquisition and development of
property, PC investments had requested for a loan of AUD10.7
million under loan facility
* Acquisition of interest in PC Berry is not expected to
have any material impact on eps of company for current financial
year ending 30 june 2017
