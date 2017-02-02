Feb 2 Autoliv Inc

* Autoliv Q4 operating profit $239 mln vs mean forecast $238 mln in Reuters poll and year-ago $281 mln

* Autoliv inc says quarterly organic sales grew by 1.1 pct vs mean forecast 2.5 pct

* Says for Q1 of 2017, company expects organic sales to increase by more than 3 pct and an adjusted operating margin of around 8 pct

* Says expectation for full year is for organic sales growth of around 4 pct and an adjusted operating margin of around 8.5 pct

* Says R,D&E investments, net is expected to be at high end of 6.5-7.0 pct of sales range, a significant year-over-year increase

* Says passive safety recorded its highest order intake ever in 2016, winning about 50 pct of available order value

* Says we remain confident that we are on right path to surpass our $12 billion corporate sales target for 2019

* On replacement airbag inflators says company currently expects deliveries of up to 30 million units during the period 2015 to 2018

* Says we see potential for deliveries also beyond 2018 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: