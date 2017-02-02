Feb 2 IC Group A/S :

* CEO Mads Ryder has resigned his position.

* Board of Directors has asked Peter Thorsen, who is a member of board of directors, to take over role as interim Group CEO.

* Changes will result in non-recurring costs which may result in changes to company's guidance for financial year 2016/17

* Expects that costs savings will be realized once new plan has been implemented. Source text for Eikon:

