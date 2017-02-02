UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
Feb 2 IC Group A/S :
* CEO Mads Ryder has resigned his position.
* Board of Directors has asked Peter Thorsen, who is a member of board of directors, to take over role as interim Group CEO.
* Changes will result in non-recurring costs which may result in changes to company's guidance for financial year 2016/17
* Expects that costs savings will be realized once new plan has been implemented. Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources