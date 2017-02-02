BRIEF-Monnet Ispat and Energy says it has not filed for bankruptcy
* Says reference of co in article is with reference to Gupta Coal which has filed for bankruptcy Source text: (http://bit.ly/2siKumw)
Feb 2 Nephrogenex Inc
* Nephrogenex Inc - On February 1, 2017, company and Medpace, Inc. entered into a plan support agreement-SEC filing
* Nephrogenex- Under PSA, Medpace agreed to waive its cash distribution with respect to its asserted $4.31 million unsecured claim against co - SEC filing
* Nephrogenex Inc- Medpace agreed to waive cash distribution in exchange for 100 percent of newly issued common stock in reorganized company Source: (bit.ly/2jYYdKx)
* RBI list also names Jaypee Infratech, Bhushan Power, Monnet
LUXEMBOURG, June 16 European Union finance ministers agreed on Friday on rules setting the order in which bank creditors would be hit in case of wind-downs, in a bid to accelerate the build-up of banks' capital buffers to reduce the chances of public-funded bailouts.