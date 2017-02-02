BRIEF-Monnet Ispat and Energy says it has not filed for bankruptcy
* Says reference of co in article is with reference to Gupta Coal which has filed for bankruptcy
Feb 2 Vanguard Natural Resources Llc -
* Vanguard Natural Resources Llc files for Chapter 11 protection
* Company has obtained a committed $50 million debtor-in-possession ("dip") financing facility
* Vanguard Natural Resources says entered into a restructuring support agreement with certain consenting holders of 7.875% senior notes due 2020
* Eliminate about $708 million in debt under company's reserve-based credit facility and senior unsecured debt
* Filed motions seeking authority to pay expenses associated with production operation and drilling and completion activities
* Vanguard Natural Resources says entered into a restructuring support agreement with certain consenting holders of 8 3/8% senior notes due 2019
* Entered into restructuring support agreement with consenting holders of 7.0% senior secured second lien notes due 2023
* DIP financing, cash from operations, to provide sufficient liquidity during chapter 11 cases to support continuing business operations
* RBI list also names Jaypee Infratech, Bhushan Power, Monnet
LUXEMBOURG, June 16 European Union finance ministers agreed on Friday on rules setting the order in which bank creditors would be hit in case of wind-downs, in a bid to accelerate the build-up of banks' capital buffers to reduce the chances of public-funded bailouts.