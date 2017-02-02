Feb 2 CBS Corp :
* CBS corporation and entercom announce merger of CBS radio
with Entercom to create preeminent radio platform
* Entercom Communications Corp - companies have entered into
an agreement by which entercom will combine with cbs radio in a
tax-free merger
* Entercom Communications Corp - cbs radio shareholders will
receive approximately 105 million entercom shares
* Entercom Communications Corp - combined companies' pro
forma revenue on a trailing 12 months basis was approximately
$1.7 billion
* Entercom Communications Corp - existing entercom
shareholders will own 28pct of combined company on a fully
diluted basis
* Entercom Communications Corp - Entercom chairman Joseph M.
Field, a controlling shareholder of Entercom, has agreed to vote
in favor of transaction.
* Entercom - combined company will be known as entercom and
will be headquartered in Philadelphia, with a significant
ongoing presence in New York
* Entercom Communications - combination of CBS Corp radio
business with Entercom will be effected through a "reverse
morris trust" transaction
* Entercom Communications Corp - transaction is subject to
approval by Entercom shareholders
* Entercom Communications Corp - Andre Fernandez, will
continue as president and ceo of CBS Radio through the closing
of the transaction
