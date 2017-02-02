Feb 2 CBS Corp :

* CBS corporation and entercom announce merger of CBS radio with Entercom to create preeminent radio platform

* Entercom Communications Corp - companies have entered into an agreement by which entercom will combine with cbs radio in a tax-free merger

* Entercom Communications Corp - cbs radio shareholders will receive approximately 105 million entercom shares

* Entercom Communications Corp - combined companies' pro forma revenue on a trailing 12 months basis was approximately $1.7 billion

* Entercom Communications Corp - existing entercom shareholders will own 28pct of combined company on a fully diluted basis

* Entercom Communications Corp - Entercom chairman Joseph M. Field, a controlling shareholder of Entercom, has agreed to vote in favor of transaction.

* Entercom - combined company will be known as entercom and will be headquartered in Philadelphia, with a significant ongoing presence in New York

* Entercom Communications - combination of CBS Corp radio business with Entercom will be effected through a "reverse morris trust" transaction

* Entercom Communications Corp - transaction is subject to approval by Entercom shareholders

* Entercom Communications Corp - Andre Fernandez, will continue as president and ceo of CBS Radio through the closing of the transaction Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: