UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
Feb 2 Ralph Lauren Corp
* Ralph Lauren - according to agreement with outgoing CEO Larsson, he will provide transition services to company
* Ralph Lauren - pursuant to employment separation agreement with Larsson, Larsson to receive $10 million, paid in form of salary continuation over 2 years
* Ralph Lauren - Larsson has also agreed to a release of claims against company - sec filing
* Ralph Lauren - Larsson agreement further provides that Larsson will receive his bonus under co's executive officer annual incentive plan for 2017 fiscal year
* Says Larsson will also vest in all time-based equity awards as of date of termination
* Ralph Lauren - agreement requires Larsson to comply with confidentiality, non-competition, non-disparagement and non-solicitation restrictive covenants Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources