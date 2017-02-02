Feb 2 Peabody Energy Corp
* Peabody Energy Corp - looking ahead, Peabody projects
seaborne coal fundamentals to trend higher through 2021
* Peabody Energy Corp - in seaborne thermal coal, demand is
expected by Peabody to rise modestly by 25 to 35 million tonnes
from 2016 through 2021
* Peabody Energy Corp - in U.S., coal demand rebounded in
second half of 2016 as natural gas prices rose sharply from
lowest levels in approximately 15 years
* Peabody Energy Corp - "longer-term metallurgical coal
pricing is expected by Peabody to retreat to more stable levels"
* Peabody Energy Corp - in seaborne metallurgical coal,
demand is forecast by Peabody to increase 30 to 35 million
tonnes, or 10% - 15%, from 2016 to 2021
* By 2021, Peabody Energy Corp expects coal to supply an
estimated 29% of U.S. Electricity generation, down from 33% in
2015
* Peabody Energy Corp - longer-term metallurgical coal
pricing expected to retreat to more stable levels, "driven by
China policies restricting supply"
* Peabody Energy Corp - Under U.S. fundamentals, Peabody
expects 2017 coal consumption to rebound from 2016 levels on
higher natural gas prices
* Peabody Energy Corp - about 180 gigawatts are expected by
Peabody to be added in China, 64 gigawatts added in India, 72
gigawatts added in other Asian countries
* Peabody Energy Corp - "longer term, Peabody forecasts U.S.
coal consumption will decline 5 to 15 million tons between 2016
and 2021"
Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage: