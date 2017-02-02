Feb 2 Qt Vascular Ltd
* Qt vascular signs agreement with medtronic for
distribution of chocolate pta catheter
* Qt vascular - agreement with medtronic not expected to
have any material effect on earnings/loss per share for
financial year ending 31 december 2017
* Qt vascular ltd - parties continue to negotiate other
aspects of their commercial relationship.
* Qt vascular ltd - agreement for a period of five years and
automatically renewable for two additional one-year periods
