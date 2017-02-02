Feb 2 Qt Vascular Ltd

* Qt vascular signs agreement with medtronic for distribution of chocolate pta catheter

* Qt vascular - agreement with medtronic not expected to have any material effect on earnings/loss per share for financial year ending 31 december 2017

* Qt vascular ltd - parties continue to negotiate other aspects of their commercial relationship.

* Qt vascular ltd - agreement for a period of five years and automatically renewable for two additional one-year periods