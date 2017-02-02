Feb 2 CME Group Inc

* CME Group reached average daily volume of 16 million contracts per day in January 2017

* January 2017 options volume averaged 3.4 million contracts per day, down 19 percent versus January 2016

* Says open interest at end of january was 111 million contracts, up 3 percent from end of January 2016

* Says grew gold futures ADV 38 percent to 303,000 contracts in Jan

* Says metals volume averaged 525,000 contracts per day in January 2017, up 30 percent

* Says agricultural volume averaged 1.2 million contracts per day in January 2017, up 3 percent