Feb 2 Arctic Cat Inc

* Aces Acquisition Corp - offering to purchase all outstanding shares, par value $0.01 per share of Arctic Cat at a price of $18.50/share - SEC filing

* Aces Acquisition Corp says there is no financing condition to the offer for Arctic Cat

* Aces Acquisition Corp., is a direct wholly owned subsidiary of Textron Specialized Vehicles Inc, which is a direct wholly owned subsidiary of Textron IncSource text for Eikon: Further company coverage: