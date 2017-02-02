Feb 2 (Reuters) -

* Ralph Lauren CEO Stefan Larsson - "Board, Ralph, and I have over the last month worked very hard to find common ground" - conf call

* Ralph Lauren CFO - on track to close about 50 stores this year - conf call

* Ralph Lauren CFO - week after Christmas included in Q3, Easter to shift into Q1; effects of calendar shifts to pressure Q4 comps about 3 percent points - conf call

* Ralph Lauren CFO - now expect capital expenditures for fiscal 2017 to be about $325 million, down $50 million from previous guidance - conf call