Feb 2 CCL Industries Inc :
* CCL Industries announces India entry for CCL Label
* CCL Industries Inc - pacman-ccl will invest $3.75 million
in venture to acquire its stake, reduce debt and provide funding
for future expansion
* CCL Industries-pacman-ccl joint venture signed a binding
agreement to acquire a 70% stake in privately owned super label
mfg. Co
* CCL Industries Inc - pacman-ccl joint venture signed a
binding agreement to acquire a 70% stake in privately owned
super label mfg. Co
* CCL Industries inc - co will continue to be headed by its
founder, bharat mehta, and becomes part of pacman-ccl trading
under ccl corporate identity system
Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage: