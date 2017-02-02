Feb 2 Medivir Ab

* Medivir says egm resolved on a voluntary redemption programme comprising reduction of share capital for repayment to shareholders and bonus issue without issuance of new shares

* redemption programme will be effected by redemption of a maximum of 6,738,655 shares, whereof 151,589 series A shares and 6,587,066 series B shares

* The company shall pay an amount of SEK 129 for each share redeemed

* The reduction is made by way of repayment to the shareholders with a maximum amount of SEK 869,286,495. Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reporting By Simon Johnson)