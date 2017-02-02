Feb 2 Yatra Online Inc

* Yatra online inc says q3 revenue up 7.9 percent yoy to inr 2,395 million

* Yatra online inc says q3 diluted loss per share inr 198.23

* Yatra online inc says q3 total gross bookings reached inr 16.8 billion, representing yoy growth of 12.4 percent

* Yatra online inc - revising full year 2016-17 revenue less service cost guidance, which is expected to be between inr 5.1 billion and inr 5.2 billion Source text (bit.ly/2kYn161) Further company coverage: