Feb 2 Alliance Resource Partners LP :
* Alliance Resource Partners LP says unit entered into
fourth amended and restated credit agreement with certain banks
and other lenders - SEC filing
* Credit facility replaces $700 million revolving credit
facility extended under third amended and restated credit
agreement, as of May 23, 2012
* Credit agreement provides for a $479.75 million revolving
credit facility
* Says revolving credit facility terminates on may 23, 2019
Source text: (bit.ly/2kYCovA)
