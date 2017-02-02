PRESS DIGEST- New York Times business news - June 16
June 16 The following are the top stories on the New York Times business pages. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
Feb 2 Snap Inc:
* Snap's two co-founders have control over all stockholder decisions because they control a substantial majority of company's voting stock
* The class A common stock issued in IPO will not dilute co-founders' voting control because the class A common stock has no voting rights
* Have three classes of common stock: class A, class B, and class C
* Began meaningfully monetizing Snapchat in 2015
* As of December 31, 2016, had U.S. Federal net operating loss carry forwards of approximately $73.7 million
* An average of 36 percent of U.S. daily active users were between the ages of 18 and 24 in the quarter ended December 31, 2016
* Chief technology officer Robert Murphy's annual base salary as of December 31, 2016 was $250,000
* Does not expect to declare or pay any cash dividends in the foreseeable future Source text: (bit.ly/2k60CFN)
STOCKHOLM/LONDON, June 15 Music streaming company Spotify's operating loss widened in 2016 but revenue rose significantly, the Swedish company said in its annual financial statement ahead of a possible stock market listing before the end of next year.
* Long Island Iced Tea Corp. Announces public offering of common stock