Feb 2 Snap Inc:

* Snap's two co-founders have control over all stockholder decisions because they control a substantial majority of company's voting stock

* The class A common stock issued in IPO will not dilute co-founders' voting control because the class A common stock has no voting rights

* Have three classes of common stock: class A, class B, and class C

* Began meaningfully monetizing Snapchat in 2015

* As of December 31, 2016, had U.S. Federal net operating loss carry forwards of approximately $73.7 million

* An average of 36 percent of U.S. daily active users were between the ages of 18 and 24 in the quarter ended December 31, 2016

* Chief technology officer Robert Murphy's annual base salary as of December 31, 2016 was $250,000

* Does not expect to declare or pay any cash dividends in the foreseeable future Source text: (bit.ly/2k60CFN)