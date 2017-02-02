Feb 2 Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc :
* Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc - on January 31, 2017, co
entered into backstop facility commitment letter - sec filing
* Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc - maturity date of any loans
made under backstop credit agreement is date that is 364 days
after funding date
* Walgreens Boots Alliance-on Feb 1, co entered revolving
credit agreement with lenders with an aggregate commitment in
amount of $1.0 billion - sec filing
* Walgreens Boots Alliance- co,other parties entered into
backstop credit agreement,unsecured bridge term loan facility
with aggregate commitments equal to $5 billion
