Feb 2 Transglobe Energy Corp

* TRANSGLOBE ENERGY CORPORATION ANNOUNCES 2017 CAPITAL BUDGET

* TRANSGLOBE ENERGY CORP - 2017 CAPITAL BUDGET OF $56.4 MILLION

* TRANSGLOBE ENERGY CORP- 2017 PRODUCTION OF 15.5 TO 18.5 MBOEPD REPRESENTING AN INCREASE OF 30% TO 55% OVER 2016

* TRANSGLOBE ENERGY CORP - 2017 CAPITAL PROGRAM OF $56.4 MILLION INCLUDES $40.2 MILLION FOR EGYPT AND $16.8 MILLION FOR CANADA

* TRANSGLOBE ENERGY CORP - CORPORATE PRODUCTION IS EXPECTED TO RANGE BETWEEN 15.5 MBOEPD AND 18.5 MBOEPD FOR 2017

* TRANSGLOBE ENERGY CORP - PRODUCTION AVERAGED 16.8 MBOEPD IN JANUARY, COMPRISED OF 14.0 MBOPD IN EGYPT AND 2.8 MBOEPD (60% OIL AND LIQUIDS) IN CANADA