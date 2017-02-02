Feb 3 Hallenstein Glasson Holdings Ltd

* Advises that total group sales for 6 month period ended 1 February 2017 were NZ$122.9 million, up 9.4% over prior corresponding period

* Six months group profit after tax is projected to be in range of NZ$9.0 to NZ$9.2 million, an increase of about 34% over prior year