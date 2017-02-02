Feb 2 Dynex Power Inc
* Dynex provides guidance on adverse performance in the
fourth quarter
* Dynex Power Inc - Nearly $3 million of sales that company
expected to be shipped during december were unable to be shipped
to customers before year end
* As result, these sales will be reported as part of 2017
revenue rather than 2016
* Has also taken an inventory and asset write-off of
approximately $2.2 million
* Dynex Power Inc - Write offs relate mainly to last of
integrated circuit inventory, where company does not see any
prospect of making future sales
* Dynex Power - Together with inventory and asset write-off
and co bearing higher research and development cost in year, co
looking at net loss for year of around $4.7 million
