Feb 3 Cover-more Group Ltd
* Intends to lodge a draft scheme booklet in relation to the
proposed acquisition of all of the shares in Cover-More by
Zurich
* Scheme booklet is expected to be dispatched to Cover-More
shareholders on or around Friday, 24 February
* Under SIA, cover-more is permitted to declare and pay an
interim and/or special dividend of up to A$0.05 per share
* If scheme proceeds and special dividend is declared,
cover-more shareholders will receive scheme consideration of
$1.90 cash per share
* No interim dividend will be declared for FY2017
