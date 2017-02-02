Feb 2 Mbia Inc :

* Mbia-Received inquiries concerning satisfaction by co's Mbia Insurance Corporation unit of its obligations under financial guaranty insurance policy

* Mbia Inc- in exchange for stock of Mbia UK and a cash payment of $23 million to assured, Mbia UK Holdings received Assured Zohar II notes - SEC filing

* Mbia Inc-Mbia Insurance Corp fully satisfied insurance payment obligations under Zohar II policy on Jan 20, 2017, stated maturity date of Zohar II notes

* Mbia Inc - Mbia insurance corporation satisfied insurance claim of approximately $770 million under Zohar II policy