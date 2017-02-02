Feb 2 Mbia Inc :
* Mbia-Received inquiries concerning satisfaction by co's
Mbia Insurance Corporation unit of its obligations under
financial guaranty insurance policy
* Mbia Inc- in exchange for stock of Mbia UK and a cash
payment of $23 million to assured, Mbia UK Holdings received
Assured Zohar II notes - SEC filing
* Mbia Inc-Mbia Insurance Corp fully satisfied insurance
payment obligations under Zohar II policy on Jan 20, 2017,
stated maturity date of Zohar II notes
* Mbia Inc - Mbia insurance corporation satisfied insurance
claim of approximately $770 million under Zohar II policy
Source text: (bit.ly/2ky0yzc)
