UPDATE 10-Seven sailors missing after US Navy destroyer collides with container ship in Japan
* Three sailors medically evacuated, including ship's commander
Feb 2 Altius Minerals Corp
* Altius write-down of Genesee Royalty on Alberta electrical policy change
* Says reports that it intends to record a $70-$75 million impairment charge on carrying value of its 53% interest in Genesee Royalty
* Impairment charge is non-cash in nature, will not affect near to medium term cash flows of corporation
* Says has reassessed value of future GRLP payments and intends to decrease its share of carrying value of royalty Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
June 16 Amazon.com Inc said on Friday it would buy Whole Foods Market Inc for $13.7 billion, in an embrace of brick-and-mortar stores that could turn the high-end grocer into a mass-market merchant and upend the already struggling U.S. retail industry.
June 16 Apparel retailer Buckle Inc said on Friday that credit card information of some of its customers may have been compromised after its payment system was breached by a "criminal entity" following purchases made at some of its stores.