UPDATE 2-Fiat Chrysler CEO says 2018 targets unaffected by diesel troubles
* No investor pressure to change strategy if meets 2018 goals (Adds details, quotes)
Feb 2 (Reuters) -
* Tesla's Elon Musk says he and others will express objections to recent executive order on immigration, offer suggestions for changes to policy
* Tesla CEO Elon Musk says advisory councils "simply provide advice and attending does not mean that I agree with actions by the administration" Further company coverage:
* No investor pressure to change strategy if meets 2018 goals (Adds details, quotes)
June 16 U.S. automaker General Motors Co said on Friday it plans to open a manufacturing facility for its suppliers at its Arlington assembly plant in Texas, adding more than 850 new jobs.
* General Motors says plans to open a new supplier park to support future vehicle production at its Arlington assembly