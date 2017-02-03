Al Jazeera says its Arabic channel Twitter account suspended
DUBAI, June 17 Pan-Arab satellite network Al Jazeera said on Saturday the Twitter account for its main Arabic language channel had been suspended and that it was working to get it back.
Feb 3 Johnston Press Plc :
* Trading statement
* Confirms that trading for 52 weeks to 31 December 2016 (subject to audit) has been broadly in line with board's expectations
* Total revenues 1 (after benefit of i newspaper) were down 6 pct.
* After a period of difficult trading in summer prompted by brexit-related uncertainty, trading improved in q4 as a result of both strategic initiatives implemented during h1 2016 and signs of improving business confidence. Q4 total revenues 1 were up 1 pct compared to equivalent quarter
* Q4 total revenues 1 were up 1 pct compared to equivalent quarter last year, driven by a strong performance from i as well as other key titles such as yorkshire post
* This compares to a 5 pct decline in q3, in immediate aftermath of brexit vote.
* News publishing market continues to suffer from severe headwinds of falling advertising revenues (particularly classified advertising) and print circulation
* Total advertising revenue (excluding classifieds) 2 fell 7 pct in q3 compared to equivalent quarter last year, improving to down 3 pct in q4
* Excluding i, total advertising revenue (excluding classifieds) declined 9.7 pct for year, having declined 12 pct in q3, while improving to a 7 pct decline in q4 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +91 80 6749 1136)
DUBAI, June 17 Pan-Arab satellite network Al Jazeera said on Saturday the Twitter account for its main Arabic language channel had been suspended and that it was working to get it back.
MUMBAI, June 17 Tata Sons Ltd, the holding company of India's salt-to-software Tata conglomerate, plans to buy out Tata Steel Ltd's stake in Tata Motors Ltd on or after June 23, it said in a regulatory filing on Saturday.
* Vodafone India unit adds 1.1 million subscribers in May - Industry body