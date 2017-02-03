Feb 3 TDC A/S :

* Q4 revenue 5.42 billion Danish crowns ($785 million)(Reuters poll 5.43 billion crowns)

* Q4 EBIT 695 million crowns (Reuters poll 947 million crowns)

* In 2017 sees: EBITDA > 8.3 billion; EFCF: stable or moderate growth; DPS: 1.05 crown

* For 2018 ambitions unchanged on cash flow and customer satisfaction

* Dividend payment for the financial year 2016 of 1.00 crowns per share is expected to be distributed in March 2017 following approval AGM

* For financial year 2017, expects to recommend dividend of 1.05 crown per outstanding share, which will be distributed in Q1 2018 Source text for Eikon: Link to Reuters poll:

