(official correction from Michelin. Changes timing of price hike to end-April)

Feb 3 Michelin statement says:

* Raising the price of its tires in the European replacement market by as much as 8 percent for the Passenger Car & Light Truck, Truck, Earthmover, Agricultural and Two-Wheel segments

* Hike will take effect by the end-April.

* Says raising its tire prices in order to pass on the increase in raw material costs.