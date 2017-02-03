Al Jazeera says its Arabic channel Twitter account suspended
DUBAI, June 17 Pan-Arab satellite network Al Jazeera said on Saturday the Twitter account for its main Arabic language channel had been suspended and that it was working to get it back.
Feb 3 Digia Oyj :
* Q4 net sales 23.7 million euros ($25.5 million) versus 23.2 million euros year ago
* Q4 operating profit 1.6 million euros versus 2.0 million euros year ago
* Net sales growth is expected to accelerate in 2017
* Operating profit in 2017 is estimated to remain on a par with previous year.
* Proposes payment of a dividend of 0.08 euro per share Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9298 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)
MUMBAI, June 17 Tata Sons Ltd, the holding company of India's salt-to-software Tata conglomerate, plans to buy out Tata Steel Ltd's stake in Tata Motors Ltd on or after June 23, it said in a regulatory filing on Saturday.
* Vodafone India unit adds 1.1 million subscribers in May - Industry body