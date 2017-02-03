Al Jazeera says its Arabic channel Twitter account suspended
DUBAI, June 17 Pan-Arab satellite network Al Jazeera said on Saturday the Twitter account for its main Arabic language channel had been suspended and that it was working to get it back.
Feb 3 Compugroup Medical SE
* Says delivered Q4 revenue of 154 million euros, up 5 percent from 147 million euros in 2015
* Q4 operating profit (EBITDA) increased 11 percent from 33 million euros in 2015 to 37 million euros this year
* Says for 2017, CGM expects to continue on its growth trajectory and again improve its profitability
* Revenue is expected to be between 600 million euros and 630 million euros
* Sees 2017 operating profit (EBITDA) between 138 million euros and 150 million euros Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
DUBAI, June 17 Pan-Arab satellite network Al Jazeera said on Saturday the Twitter account for its main Arabic language channel had been suspended and that it was working to get it back.
MUMBAI, June 17 Tata Sons Ltd, the holding company of India's salt-to-software Tata conglomerate, plans to buy out Tata Steel Ltd's stake in Tata Motors Ltd on or after June 23, it said in a regulatory filing on Saturday.
* Vodafone India unit adds 1.1 million subscribers in May - Industry body