Feb 3 Compugroup Medical SE

* Says delivered Q4 revenue of 154 million euros, up 5 percent from 147 million euros in 2015

* Q4 operating profit (EBITDA) increased 11 percent from 33 million euros in 2015 to 37 million euros this year

* Says for 2017, CGM expects to continue on its growth trajectory and again improve its profitability

* Revenue is expected to be between 600 million euros and 630 million euros

* Sees 2017 operating profit (EBITDA) between 138 million euros and 150 million euros