Feb 3 Shentong Robot Education Group Co Ltd

* Group is expected to record a turnaround from consolidated net loss for nine months ended 31 december 2015

* Expected to record a turnaround to consolidated net profit for nine months ended 31 december 2016

* Improvement in expected result was primarily due to increase in revenue upon completion of acquisition on 16 may 2016