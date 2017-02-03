Feb 3 ePrice SpA (previously Banzai) :

* Finalizes an investment of 1 million euro ($1.07 million) in Termostore Srl

* Following the completion of the transaction, it owns a stake of 43 percent in Termostore

* Termostore is a start-up specialized in maintenance and installation services for heating and air-conditioning