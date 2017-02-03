UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
Feb 3 Pg Nikas SA :
* Approves capital decrease of 11.53 million euros ($12.39 million) to shape reserves
* Approves capital increase of 23.27 million euros by issueing 77.5 million new shares of 0.3 euros value each
Source text: bit.ly/2l24beB
Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9306 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources