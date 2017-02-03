Feb 3 Starhub Ltd

* Q4 net profit s$54.0 million versus s$80.8 million

* Q4 total revenue s$634.8 million versus s$633.8 million

* In first half of 2017, we will see general spectrum auction and 2g network shutdown

* Expect our group's 2017 service revenue to be at about 2016's level and group ebitda margin to be between 26% to 28% of service revenue

* "we expect challenges from streaming boxes and other entertainment alternatives to continue in 2017"

* In 2017, capex payment is expected to be at about 13% of total revenue

* "For broadband, we expect pricing pressures to linger and will focus on upgrading customers to higher speeds, to maintain arpu"

* "Intend to pay a quarterly cash dividend of 4 cents per ordinary share for fy2017."

* Proposed a final dividend of s$0.05 per ordinary share