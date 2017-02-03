Feb 3 Hospitality Property Fund Ltd

* Trading statement

* Distribution for next distribution period, will differ by at least 15 pct from that of previous corresponding period

* Distribution for 4 months from 1 Sept 2016 to 31 Dec 2016 to be 54-58 cents per ordinary share.